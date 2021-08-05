Thorny land becomes neatly sliced free house site plots

TIRUNELVELI

05 August 2021 19:26 IST

For the first time in Tamil Nadu, the district administration has given free house sites to the beneficiaries after properly preparing the land earmarked for this scheme and slicing it into plots each measuring about 3 cents.

Hitherto, the beneficiaries who receive the free house site pattas, would have to run from pillar to post for at least a couple of months to identify the land allotted for this purpose first, then get it cleaned and surveyed by the revenue personnel for installing marker stones to identify the plot allotted to each beneficiary.

Having realized this problem, Collector V. Vishnu has instructed the officials that the free house sites would be hereafter prepared like the housing plots being promoted by a private realtor before being handed over to the beneficiaries. Instead of conducting the free house sites distribution event in a conference hall, he organised a simple function on the neatly marked plots, where Speaker M. Appavu handed over the free house sites to the beneficiaries on Thursday near Valliyoor.

“It is like a layout being promoted by a private real estate firm… The beneficiaries, who had submitted petitions seeking free housing plots under the ‘Chief Minister Stalin in your constituency’ programme, can start construction of their dream home on their plot even tomorrow,” Mr. Appavu said while handing over the free house sites.

This layout at Kamaraj Nagar near Valliyoor has 121 plots and 51 plots were handed over to the beneficiaries on Thursday. Of this, construction of free houses was started on 14 plots immediately.

Mr. Vishnu said the beneficiaries who receive the free house sites after patiently waiting for a lot and waiting for the completion of procedures should not be forced to wait any more for starting the construction of their houses.

“If we can give them a plot in a neatly prepared layout, they can start the construction at the earliest straight away instead of wasting their precious time and energy in identifying the land first and then marking their plots after a survey. We’ll follow this new system in the days to come,” Mr. Vishnu said.

District Revenue Officer A. Perumal and Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi and Siva Krishnamurthy were present.