ADVERTISEMENT

Plots available at SIDCO industrial estates

Published - October 09, 2024 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited from entrepreneurs who are interested in buying industrial plots available at SIDCO industrial estate in Rajapalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that 14 industrial plots were ready for allocation at the industrial estate at Sozhapuram in Rajapalayam taluk. Those interested to buy the plots can submit their application online over https://www.tansidco.tn.gov.in They could also ascertain the details about vacant industrial plots in various industrial estates promoted by SIDCO across the State.

Those interested in inspecting the plots at Sozhapuram can contact Anand, Branch Manager, SIDCO Government Industrial Estate, Virudhunagar over 94450 06577 and email www.bmvnr@tansidco.org, the statement said.

Ramanathapuram

Two industrial plots were available for allocation at the Government industrial estate at Keezhanagachi and 31 plots at Sakkarakottai SIDCO industrial estate, said Ramanthapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Entrepreneurs can register themselves seeking allocation of the industrial plots over www.tansidco.tn.gov.in Further details can be obtained from M. Allimalar, Branch Manager, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thondi Road, Sivaganga. Phone number: 94450 06578 and e-mail: bmsvg@tansidco.org

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US