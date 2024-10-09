Plots available at SIDCO industrial estates

Applications are invited from entrepreneurs who are interested in buying industrial plots available at SIDCO industrial estate in Rajapalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that 14 industrial plots were ready for allocation at the industrial estate at Sozhapuram in Rajapalayam taluk. Those interested to buy the plots can submit their application online over https://www.tansidco.tn.gov.in They could also ascertain the details about vacant industrial plots in various industrial estates promoted by SIDCO across the State.

Those interested in inspecting the plots at Sozhapuram can contact Anand, Branch Manager, SIDCO Government Industrial Estate, Virudhunagar over 94450 06577 and email www.bmvnr@tansidco.org, the statement said.

Ramanathapuram

Two industrial plots were available for allocation at the Government industrial estate at Keezhanagachi and 31 plots at Sakkarakottai SIDCO industrial estate, said Ramanthapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Entrepreneurs can register themselves seeking allocation of the industrial plots over www.tansidco.tn.gov.in Further details can be obtained from M. Allimalar, Branch Manager, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thondi Road, Sivaganga. Phone number: 94450 06578 and e-mail: bmsvg@tansidco.org

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.