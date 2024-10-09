GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plots available at SIDCO industrial estates

Published - October 09, 2024 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited from entrepreneurs who are interested in buying industrial plots available at SIDCO industrial estate in Rajapalayam.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that 14 industrial plots were ready for allocation at the industrial estate at Sozhapuram in Rajapalayam taluk. Those interested to buy the plots can submit their application online over https://www.tansidco.tn.gov.in They could also ascertain the details about vacant industrial plots in various industrial estates promoted by SIDCO across the State.

Those interested in inspecting the plots at Sozhapuram can contact Anand, Branch Manager, SIDCO Government Industrial Estate, Virudhunagar over 94450 06577 and email www.bmvnr@tansidco.org, the statement said.

Ramanathapuram

Two industrial plots were available for allocation at the Government industrial estate at Keezhanagachi and 31 plots at Sakkarakottai SIDCO industrial estate, said Ramanthapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Entrepreneurs can register themselves seeking allocation of the industrial plots over www.tansidco.tn.gov.in Further details can be obtained from M. Allimalar, Branch Manager, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thondi Road, Sivaganga. Phone number: 94450 06578 and e-mail: bmsvg@tansidco.org

