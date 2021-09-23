Plot allotment: appeal filed against single judge order

Madurai

23 September 2021 21:02 IST

A batch of candidates who had alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial and commercial plots at SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kappalur in Madurai district have preferred an appeal before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against a single judge order.

The single judge had dismissed the batch of petitions that challenged the allotment on the ground that the procedure was not transparent. The single judge order said that the candidates were well aware of the notification and if they had any grievances, they should have challenged the notification before participation. There was no favouritism or selective selection, the court said and dismissed the petitions.

Advertising

Advertising

In the appeal against the order, the candidates said that the allotments were made on preference to benefit certain persons. The draw of lots method adopted in the process of allotment to select the allottees was vitiated by influence. They sought the single judge order to be set aside.

Hearing the appeal preferred by the candidates, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar ordered notice to the State and sought a response in the appeal. The case was posted for final disposal.