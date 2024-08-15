Pledge to protect girl children taken at gram sabha meeting in Virudhunagar

‘Let us protect girl children.... Let us give education to girl children’ pledges were taken at the gram sabha meeting held in Palavanatham village in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that it was important to protect and educate girl children. This would give strength to the households and the society. Hence, it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect the girl children.

A pledge was taken during the meeting and the Collector said that education alone was the biggest asset parents can pass on to their children, he said and appreciated the teachers in the district for producing highest pass percentage in the public examinations held by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Collector honoured the conservancy workers on the occasion and urged the public to actively partake in the gram sabha meetings. Only when the people raised about the need for amenities, the panchayats can provide. To facilitate, the government has appointed officials at the district level and hence to get things done, the people should be pro-active, Mr. Jayaseelan said and gave work orders worth ₹28 lakh to the Palavanatham president.

Earlier in the day, the Collector unfurled the tri-color flag and took salute accompanied by District Superintendent of Police Kannan. He also gave away welfare assistance to the needy people on the occasion and honoured the freedom fighters.

The government staffs and police personnel were honoured for their yeomen services and the students from various schools presented cultural programs. District Revenue Officer R Rajendran, Project Director (DRDA) Dhandapani, District Supply Officer Anitha and AD (Panchayats) Visalakshi and among others participated.

