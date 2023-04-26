ADVERTISEMENT

Pleasure boating inaugurated

April 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Kanimozhi, MP, taking a pleasure boat riding with schoolchildren in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

As the much-awaited summer holidays are about to start within a couple of days, pleasure rides have been launched in the ‘Muthu Nagar Beach’ here.

MP K. Kanimozhi inaugurated on Wednesday the rides, including banana boat ride, wind surfing, stand-up board and bumper boat in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar and Mayor P. Jegan.

Since this beach opposite Caldwell Higher Secondary School attracts huge crowd during weekends and on holidays, it is expected that the rides would attract new visitors from other places also.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US