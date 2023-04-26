HamberMenu
Pleasure boating inaugurated

April 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kanimozhi, MP, taking a pleasure boat riding with schoolchildren in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

K. Kanimozhi, MP, taking a pleasure boat riding with schoolchildren in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

As the much-awaited summer holidays are about to start within a couple of days, pleasure rides have been launched in the ‘Muthu Nagar Beach’ here.

MP K. Kanimozhi inaugurated on Wednesday the rides, including banana boat ride, wind surfing, stand-up board and bumper boat in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar and Mayor P. Jegan.

Since this beach opposite Caldwell Higher Secondary School attracts huge crowd during weekends and on holidays, it is expected that the rides would attract new visitors from other places also.

