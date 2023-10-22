Pleasant weather and holidays attract tourists in droves to Kanniyakumari district

October 22, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Tourist attractions in Kanniyakumari district has been teeming with tourists with destinations such as the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue, the TTD Balaji Temple and the waterfalls at Thirparapu registering steady footfall of visitors in the last few days.

On the occasion of Navarathri celebrations and the pooja holidays, all the major hotels and lodges in the district have been overflowing with people. Restaurants, too, saw long queues. Vendors and hawkers doing business near the tourist destinations and along the beach have recorded brisk sales, said officials of the Tourism Department.

With local holidays declared for educational institutions till Wednesday, the surge in tourists is likely to continue for the coming days.

Waterfalls

After days of incessant rains, the sun shone brightly on Sunday, with visitors to the Thirparapu waterfalls let in after a hiatus of seven days. The Thirparapu waterfalls is one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the district. Tourists were spotted enjoying boat rides at the Vivekananda Memorial too.

Courtallam

In the neighbouring town of Courtallam in Tenkasi district, tourists flocked in droves albeit modest flow of water. Many tourists complained about the police bandobust unable to regulate the surging crowd.

Kumbakarai Falls

Similarly, at Kumbakarai near Periyakulam in Theni district, tourists thronged at the popular waterfall spot after the Forest Department allowed entry after six days of ban due to a surge in the water level.