ADVERTISEMENT

Pleas to quash detention orders dismissed 

February 02, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions filed seeking to quash the detention orders passed against a school teacher and her businessman partner from Madurai district who were arrested for videographing the sexual acts between them and with minor boys on their mobile phones.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan dismissed the petitions and observed that the satisfaction of the detaining authority about the threat to the public peace is well found.

The court finds that the detaining authority after considering the material placed before him and being fully satisfied that the sexual offence has been perpetrated by the detenu in connivance with his paramour, if allowed to move freely will cause terror in the mind of the public and be a threat to young children, the judges observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation into the case had revealed that the school teacher and her partner had videographed the sexual acts between them. It is said that the woman showed the videos to two minor boys and seduced them. She also videographed the sexual acts with the minor boys. The accused were booked for circulation of the obscene video clips. They were booked under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US