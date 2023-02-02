Pleas to quash detention orders dismissed 

February 02, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions filed seeking to quash the detention orders passed against a school teacher and her businessman partner from Madurai district who were arrested for videographing the sexual acts between them and with minor boys on their mobile phones.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan dismissed the petitions and observed that the satisfaction of the detaining authority about the threat to the public peace is well found.

The court finds that the detaining authority after considering the material placed before him and being fully satisfied that the sexual offence has been perpetrated by the detenu in connivance with his paramour, if allowed to move freely will cause terror in the mind of the public and be a threat to young children, the judges observed.

The investigation into the case had revealed that the school teacher and her partner had videographed the sexual acts between them. It is said that the woman showed the videos to two minor boys and seduced them. She also videographed the sexual acts with the minor boys. The accused were booked for circulation of the obscene video clips. They were booked under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.