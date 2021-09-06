Pleas challenging allotment of plots at industrial estate dismissed

MADURAI

They had alleged irregularities in allotment of 43 plots by draw of lots

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a batch of petitions challenging allotment of industrial and commercial plots in SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kappalur near Madurai. The petitioners had alleged irregularities in the allotment.

Justice J. Nisha Banu observed that the contention of the petitioners that the process was conducted in a hasty manner could not be accepted. The petitioners were well aware of the notification. If they had had any grievance, they should have challenged the notification before participation.

When the allotment process came to an end, the time of despatch of the allotment orders need not be taken serious note of, the court said.

It further said the lot system to select the candidates was applied before the screening committee comprising officials from various departments. Hence, the question of favouritism or secretive selection did not arise.

The case of the petitioners was that SIDCO proposed to allot 43 plots to eligible applicants. A total of 267 applications were made and 160 of the applicants were called for an interview. A total of 111 of the applicants were shortlisted.

Since the total number of plots were only 43, allotment process was finalised through a draw of lots in the presence of the screening committee. Subsequently, allotment letters were dispatched. The petitioners alleged irregularity in the entire process.

The State submitted that the petitioners had participated in the allotment process knowing the procedure. In order to remove any ambiguity in the lot procedure, SIDCO had proposed to conduct the draw of lots in the presence of short-listed candidates and videograph the process. SIDCO would follow this procedure in all future allotments, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Nisha Banu observed that the allotment of the plots did not need interference. In future allotments, the new procedure should be followed to avoid any room for complaints, the judge said, and dismissed the petitions.