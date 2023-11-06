Plea to withdraw permission given for stone quarry in Thoothukudi village

November 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Naam Thamizhar Katchi has opposed the setting up of a stone quarry at Aalanthaa village in Ottapidaaram taluk of Thoothukudi district.

Submitting a petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Monday during the weekly grievance redressal meet, NTK secretary of Ottapidaaram taluk Thomas said the district administration had given permission for setting up a stone quarry at Aalanthaa village of Ottapidaaram taluk, a dry region with rain-fed farming operations.

If the stone quarry became operational, it would wipe out even small farming operations and the trivial earnings of the cattle farmers. Hence, the permit given for the stone quarry should be withdrawn, the petitioners said.

A group of people submitted a petition against the damage caused to water bodies by trucks carrying components for installation of windmills and setting up solar power panels in Muppilivetti area. Since the trucks were being operated along water bodies and wild streams, the direction of flow of water had changed, while the bunds of irrigation tanks got damaged.

“After the wild streams and irrigation tanks were damaged in Muppilivetti area, none of the irrigation tanks in the area received water during the recent rain. Hence, the Collector should take action against the firms that damaged the water bodies,” said the petitioners.

On behalf of Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi, a petition was submitted against uncontrolled withdrawal of groundwater for commercial purposes.