Madurai

Plea to withdraw contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan

Members of All India Lawyers Union staged a silent demonstration outside Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of contempt proceedings against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan initiated for his remarks against Chief Justice S.A. Bobde.

The advocates also demanded that Section 2(c) of The Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 be repealed and Freedom of Speech and Expression guaranteed under the Constitution be upheld. They wore black masks and held placards. There was a similar protest outside the Madurai District Court on Tuesday.

