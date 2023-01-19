Plea to use Tamil equally along with Sanskrit in consecration ceremony

January 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the State on the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to ensure equal usage of Tamil mantras and hymns along with Sanskrit mantras and hymns in the consecration ceremony of Dhandayuthapaniswami Temple in Palani.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the response on a petition filed by Tamil Rajendran of Thanthoni in Karur district. He said the consecration of the Murugan temple is scheduled for January 27. During the course of the hearing, the State told the court that Tamil would be used equally along with Sanskrit

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities to ensure the use of Tamil during the consecration ceremony. The Joint Commissioner of the temple alone had responded to representation stating that steps were being taken to ensure the use of Tamil. But there was no clarity on whether Tamil would be used equally along with Sanskrit.

The wish of the devotees and the Tamil people is that Tamil should be used equally along with Sanskrit at the consecration ceremony. But the HR and CE Department officials have not replied to the representation. Tamil should be used equally along with Sanskrit at the ceremony, the petitioner said.