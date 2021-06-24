Plea to upload revised master plans closed

MADURAI

24 June 2021 20:14 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to upload the revised master plans on the official website after the State informed the court that the master plans were being uploaded.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice T.S. Sivagnanam took note of the submission and closed the PIL petition filed by M. Maruthupandian of Ramanathapuram. He also sought a direction to ensure the mentioning of the land classification at the time of the registration for the benefit of the public.

The petitioner complained that the purchasers were unaware of the information as it was not made available on the public domain. The facts were being kept a secret. If the details were uploaded on the official website, the purchasers would not fall prey to middlemen, he said.

The main objective of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, was to maintain transparency in the development of lands and towns. The master plans provided the manner in which the land of the planning area would be used and classified the lands as residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural, he said.