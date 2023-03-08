Plea to upgrade PHC to taluk-level hospital

March 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to upgrade the primary health centre (PHC) in Y. Othakadai in Madurai to a taluk-level hospital.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services on the petition filed by advocate Thirumurugan from Ramanathapuram district, who complained about the present condition of the PHC.

The petitioner said the PHC lacked basic infrastructure like toilets, drinking water and other facilities. He said there was a need for adequate number of nurses and helpers at the PHC to take care of patients. Even the doctors were not present there round the clock, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to take immediate action to provide basic infrastructure such as a well-equipped operation theatre, labour room, an observation ward, water supply, proper toilet facilities, an ambulance and a generator and deploy a watchman.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities to ensure adequate number of qualified doctors and nurses at the PHC as per the guidelines of the National Rural Health Mission.

Though the PHC was located close to Madurai–Chennai National Highway, it did not have proper infrastructure to treat the patients during emergencies. Now due to the fast development, the number of people residing at Othakadai had significantly gone up. Therefore, it was essential to upgrade the PHC to a taluk-level hospital, he said.