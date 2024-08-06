Plea to upgrade infrastructure at Central Library

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a report to the public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to upgrade the infrastructure at the Central Library in Simmakkal in Madurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the report from the authorities on the steps being taken to upgrade the library. The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Muthuselvam of Arapalayam.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to upgrade the infrastructure of the Central Library by renovating the interiors, ensuring proper toilets and drinking water facilities, internet connection, generators for power backup and other basic facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the library was established in 1952 and it had more than 42,600 books and the same number of active members. Civil services aspirants and students visited the library regularly and at least 500 people were visiting the library daily.

However, the library which is located in the heart of the city is in a dilapidated condition and needs a makeover. The toilets are in bad condition and the water facility is not sufficient for the people visiting the library, he said.

There have also been instances of the fans and lights not working properly and the power backup generator is also under repair. In 2023, ₹1 crore was announced for the upgrade of the library. However, no steps were taken so far, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.