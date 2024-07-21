Plea to undertake appropriate measures for ecological conservation of land in Manjolai

Another public interest litigation petition has been filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court with regard to the Manjolai tea plantation issue. The petition seeks a direction to the authorities to undertake appropriate measures for ecological conservation of the land leased out for the tea plantations in Manjolai Division in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the matter to be listed along with the other public interest litigation petitions that were filed relating to the Manjolai tea plantation issue. The petition filed by M. Nagarajan of Madurai has sought a direction to the authorities to undertake conservation of the land by planting saplings of native trees, grass patches or plantations in Manjolai Division. The court will continue to hear the petitions on July 22.

Earlier, the court sought to know the State government’s stand on rehabilitation of Manjolai tea plantation workers. The court had observed that the status quo ordered earlier would continue.

The court will be hearing a batch of petitions filed by tea plantation workers at Manjolai tea estate P. Amutha and A. John Kennedy, E. Rosemary, M. Nagarajan and Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy.

Ms. Amutha sought a direction to the authorities to frame a scheme for the rehabilitation of the families of Manjolai tea plantation workers, grant free house site pattas and construct houses for the families on special consideration. She also sought a direction to the authorities to provide employment to the family members and provide free higher education to the children of the workers.

Mr. Kennedy said the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) has created plantations in Coonoor, Kotagiri, Gudalur and Valparai to rehabilitate the Tamils who migrated from Sri Lanka. Representations had been made to authorities urging the State to take Manjolai and other nearby estates under the control of TANTEA and safeguard the livelihood of the workers, he said.

Ms. Rosemary also sought four hectares of land to the workers and grant monetary relief. Dr. Krishnasamy sought the cancellation of the voluntary retirement scheme offered by Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to the workers as a one-time settlement. He sought a direction to the authorities to assign land to the workers.

The tea plantation workers worked at the Manjolai Tea Estate under Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. A total of 8,374 acres of land was leased to the company for a period of 99 years by the Singampatti Zamin in 1929. The 99-year lease period will be over in 2028. The company has taken steps to vacate before the end of the lease period. The entire area is now a reserve forest.