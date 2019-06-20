Plea to translate temple inscriptions

MADURAI
Stressing the need to translate inscriptions at temples for the benefit of devotees, a temple priest filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.
The petitioner, Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan from Tirunelveli, sought a direction to record the inscriptions found on temple walls and publish them in both Tamil and English, so that the devotees could understand the historical and cultural events connected with the temples they visit.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi directed the authorities concerned to consider the representation made by the petitioner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.