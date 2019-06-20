Plea to translate temple inscriptions

MADURAI

Stressing the need to translate inscriptions at temples for the benefit of devotees, a temple priest filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The petitioner, Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan from Tirunelveli, sought a direction to record the inscriptions found on temple walls and publish them in both Tamil and English, so that the devotees could understand the historical and cultural events connected with the temples they visit.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi directed the authorities concerned to consider the representation made by the petitioner.