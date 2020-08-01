Plea to trace missing fisherman

Federation of fishermen’s associations moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday seeking a direction to the Centre and the State to rescue a missing fisherman from Kanniyakumari district.

Its member from Vallavilai in Kanniyakumari district and petitioner M. Sathish Kumar said five fishermen Avusheb Dhasan, John Paul, George, Justin and Shibu went for deep sea fishing from Thengaipattinam fishing harbour on July 24. While on their way back, their boat capsized. While four were rescued, they were unable to trace Shibu. Family members of Shibu are worried as his whereabouts are unknown.

Construction of check dam had an impact on the natural flow of water. Due to change in direction of tides, fishermen were facing hardship. Protests were held by the fishing community to desilt the Thengaipattinam fishing harbour and restrain the Public Works Department from constructing the check dam.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre and the State to conduct a search operation by deploying helicopters and boats to trace and rescue Shibu. A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli ordered notice to the Centre and the State and adjourned the hearing in the case till August 4.