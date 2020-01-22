Plea to trace fisherman

RAMANATHAPURAM

A woman B. Vijayalakshmi of Surangatchivalasai fishing hamlet near here submitted a petition to the Deputy Director of Fisheries, seeking his intervention to trace her eldest son Mohanram, 29, who went for fishing in the Mangalore port in Karnataka on January 10 but was untraceable.

The woman in her petition mentioned that her son allegedly had a slip from the boat into the sea and his companions were unable to trace him. On returning to the shore, his companions and driver of the boat had filed a complaint with the Mangalore south police station.

But so far no action had been taken, alleged the woman.

“Based on the petition, an inquiry will be made and steps taken to rescue the fisherman,” said M. Prabhavathi, DD, Fisheries.