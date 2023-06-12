Plea to take over public utility land under illegal occupation in Tirunelveli

June 12, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to the Collector to take over a piece of public utility land in their area, which was allegedly under the control of a particular group of people, residents of Udaiyaarpatti submitted a petition during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The petitioners said the public utility land in Udaiyarpatti (survey numbers 1581 / 1 and 1582 / 1) in Tirunelveli Corporation was being used by the residents for decades for keeping their cattle and for organising festivals like Pongal. After resurvey of the land with survey number 1581 / 1, it was categorised as Pothu Manthai belonging to Department of Animal Husbandry.

After cattle-rearing declined over the years, the land was being used by a family to keep their cattle even as the remaining portion of the land was “occupied” by a group of people belonging to a particular community, which strained relations among the residents.

“Even though the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, had ordered that the public utility land could be used by all the residents of Udaiyarpatti for conducting common feast and other related celebrations, only the particular group is using the land and preventing others from conducting functions there. Hence, the Collector should take steps to construct a government office or create a park on the land to put an end to the issue,” the petitioners said.