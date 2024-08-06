Plea to take immediate steps for release of two boats, 22 fishermen detained by Sri Lankan navy

THOOTHUKUDI

Fishermen from Tharuvaikulam on Tuesday submitted a petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathy to take early steps through the Tamil Nadu government for securing the early and safe release of 22 fishermen with two mechanised boats detained by the Sri Lankan navy on Monday afternoon in the high seas.

Led by parish priest of Tharuvaikulam Rev. Fr. Vincent, the fishermen submitted the petition to the Collector. In the petition, the fishermen said the mechanised boat of R. Antony Maharaja left Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre for multiday deep sea stay fishing on July 20 with 12 fishermen while the boat of J. Antony Then Danila ventured into the sea on July 23 with 10 fishermen. When the boats were fishing in international waters close to Sri Lanka, the boats drifted towards Sri Lankan waters due to gale and consequent strong sea currents. Subsequently, the Sri Lankan navy apprehended the boats at 1 p.m. on Monday.

“The families of the detained fishermen and the owners of the boats are very much worried about the safety of their breadwinners. Since we use only gillnet, it does not cause any destruction to marine wealth. Hence, the Collector should take steps through the Tamil Nadu government for ensuring the early release of the boats and the 22 fishermen,” the petitioners said.

President of St. Nicholas Gillnet Mechanised Boat Owners’ Association of Tharuvaikulam A. Churchill, president of St. Michael Deep Sea Gillnet Mechanised Boat Owners’ Association A. Panneerdoss, Tharuvaikulam village committee administrators S. Maharaja and A. Anton were present.

They also submitted a similar petition to Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi raised this issue in the Lok Sahba on Tuesday urging the Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to ensure the early and safe release of the detained boats and fishermen.

“The Sri Lankan navy has detained 27 mechanised boats of Tamil Nadu this year alone to take the total number of boats detained by them to 177. The island nation has announced that these detained boats had been nationalised. Even as we are clamouring for the release of these 177 boats, the Sri Lankan navy has detained two more mechanised boats with 22 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district. Hence, the Ministry of External Affairs should take immediate steps for the release of the boats and fishermen,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.