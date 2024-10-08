Plea to take action against illegal quarrying

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered notice to the authorities on a public interest litigation petition complaining about the illegal and excessive rough stone quarrying on government land in Meycode in Tiruvattar in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by L. Albert Raj of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner complained about the illegal and excessive quarrying on government land in the area and as a result, the local residents have been affected by health issues.

He said that the licence was obtained for quarrying rough stone in patta lands. However, the activities are also being carried out in the adjacent government land. Due to lack of supervision by authorities, the quarrying activities are going on in full swing resulting in noise, air and water pollution in the region, he said.

Heavy vehicles transport minerals from the quarry site to Kerala. Many schools and public offices are located along the stretch and are frequently used by the school students and office-goers. Despite numerous complaints lodged by the residents and agitations staged against the illegal and excessive quarrying operations, no action has been taken so far by the authorities. There was no response on whether permission was granted to quarry in the government land, he said.

The government land should be protected from exploitation and the same will be a relief to the residents, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to quantify the loss of minerals due to illegal quarrying done in the government land and to recover the loss from those involved in the illegal quarrying.

The illegal quarrying activities should be prevented and necessary action taken against those involved in such activities, he said.