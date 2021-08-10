Plea to take action against former City Engineer in-charge

Madurai

Madurai-based Green Land India Trust moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the State to take appropriate action against former City Engineer (in-charge ) S. Arasu for allegedly mining and selling gravel sand deposits found during excavation at the site of the construction of Periyar bus stand, Madurai

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and M. Duraiswamy ordered notice to the State and Mr. Arasu. The petitioner M. Aravind Balaji, the founder of the trust, said that Periyar bus stand was being expanded under the smart city project. Gravel sand is a mineral. Lifting of the same from a place needs to be approved by the Department of Geology and Mining.

But, the former City Engineer (in-charge) without obtaining permission from authorities concerned clandestinely sold the gravel sand from the site, in the private market. He did this in connivance with others and enriched himself causing loss to the government. The representations made in this regard seeking action were not looked into, he said.

The authorities are statutorily bound to take action as the illegal mining is causing loss to the government. Despite repeated representations, no action is being taken in the case and this shows the callous attitude of the authorities, he said.