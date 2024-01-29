Plea to strengthen banks of Tamirabharani river to save village from floods

January 29, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The residents of Arampannai village near Srivaikundam have appealed to Collector G. Lakshmipathi to take immediate steps to strengthen the banks of Tamirabharani in order to protect their village from floods.

The petitioners from Arampannai under Karungulam union, led by the village panchayat president Shaik Abdul Khader, said their village, which was close to Tamirabharani river became an island and inaccessible for several days during the recent floods. The swollen Tamirabharani had flowed into their hamlet through seven breaches in the riverbank. The residents had to live in fear for at least a week as the water level kept increasing.

Hence, the district administration should alleviate the fears of Arampannai villagers by strengthening the banks of the Tamirabharani, the petitioners said.

Flood-affected traders of Authoor, Therkku Authoor and Mukkani submitted petitions detailing the conditions being stipulated by the banks for giving loans. They said the traders, who had almost lost everything to the flood, were unable to get loans to restart their business with the banks stipulating unrealistic conditions. Hence, the Collector should instruct the banks to relax their conditions for giving loans to the flood-affected traders and give priority in providing employment to the children of the flood-hit traders, they said.

Led by CPI (M) secretary Sankaran, the self-help group members of Keezha Arasadi, Thuppaspatti, Gnanapragasiyar Nagar, Ayyanarpuram and Vellaipatti submitted a petition seeking flood relief of ₹6,000. They said they had suffered huge loss in the last month flood, which destroyed their livelihood, houses, cattle and fishnets. While the badly affected residents in other areas were given ₹6,000, the residents of Keezha Arasadi, Thuppaspatti, Gnanapragasiyar Nagar, Ayyanarpuram and Vellaipatti were given only ₹1,000.

Hence, the Collector should take steps for giving the relief of ₹6,000 to the residents of these hamlets, they said.

While the residents of Silverpuram near the Fourth Gate area submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water, the cab and the truck drivers submitted petition against the Centre’s ‘hit and run’ amendment in the Motor Vehicle Act.

When Ganesan, 32, of Vasavappapuram entered the collectorate premises with ‘empty pot garland’ to highlight his demand of erratic drinking water supply to his hamlet, he was whisked away by the police even as he was raising slogans to press his demand.

Similarly, a group of blindfolded women from Sivaramanangalam Keezhpidagai were asked to remove the black cloths covering their eyes. They said the illicit and uncontrolled mining of clay from the banks of the Tamirabharani had resulted in breaches in the river that flowed into their village during the heavy rain witnessed recently.

