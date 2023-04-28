ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to stop illegal sand mining

April 28, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition that complained about illegal sand mining taking place along two lakes in Pattukottai in Thanjavur district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response to the petition filed by S. Ahamed Haja of Pattukottai, who complained that illegal sand mining was taking place at Eripurakarai.

The local people were dependent on Periya and Chinna lakes for their agricultural activities and drinking water purposes. Illegal sand mining was taking place along the two waterbodies, and despite complaints being lodged against the illegal activities, authorities had not taken any action so far, he said.

A representation was also made to the authorities in this regard. However, no inquiry was conducted by the authorities, the petitioner said.

