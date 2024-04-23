ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to stop illegal rough stone quarrying

April 23, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to stop illegal rough stone quarrying in Musuvanuthu village in Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by G. Duraipandi of Nilakottai. The petitioner complained that the quarrying site was close to Kadavakurichi hill which was rich in flora and fauna. This was a clear violation. Heavy machinery and explosives were used in the quarrying activities, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US