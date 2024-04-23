GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to stop illegal rough stone quarrying

April 23, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to stop illegal rough stone quarrying in Musuvanuthu village in Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by G. Duraipandi of Nilakottai. The petitioner complained that the quarrying site was close to Kadavakurichi hill which was rich in flora and fauna. This was a clear violation. Heavy machinery and explosives were used in the quarrying activities, he said.

