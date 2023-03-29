ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to stop illegal stone quarrying in forest area

March 29, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect forest area and prevent illegal quarrying taking place in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the government’s response to the petition filed by A. Ganeshbabu of Kodaikanal, who complained about illegal quarrying activities at Manjalparappu at Manalur village in Athoor taluk.

The petitioner said rocks were blasted using gelatin sticks and detonators. Later, rocks and stones were transported by heavy vehicles. He said no permission was obtained to carry out quarrying operations there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosions in the hills were affecting environment and wildlife. Hills and heritage sites should be protected. Quarrying activities were banned in hill areas under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and as per Section 26 (1) (g) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, stone quarrying was prohibited in forest areas.

It was the duty of Forest and Revenue department officials to check whether any illegal quarrying activities were going on in forest areas, the petitioner said.

He said he had made a representation to the authorities urging them to stop the illegal quarrying in the region, but in vain. Therefore, the present petition was filed, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US