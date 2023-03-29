Plea to stop illegal stone quarrying in forest area

March 29, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect forest area and prevent illegal quarrying taking place in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the government’s response to the petition filed by A. Ganeshbabu of Kodaikanal, who complained about illegal quarrying activities at Manjalparappu at Manalur village in Athoor taluk.

The petitioner said rocks were blasted using gelatin sticks and detonators. Later, rocks and stones were transported by heavy vehicles. He said no permission was obtained to carry out quarrying operations there.

The explosions in the hills were affecting environment and wildlife. Hills and heritage sites should be protected. Quarrying activities were banned in hill areas under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and as per Section 26 (1) (g) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, stone quarrying was prohibited in forest areas.

It was the duty of Forest and Revenue department officials to check whether any illegal quarrying activities were going on in forest areas, the petitioner said.

He said he had made a representation to the authorities urging them to stop the illegal quarrying in the region, but in vain. Therefore, the present petition was filed, he said.