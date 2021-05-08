Plea to simplify GST

Madurai

08 May 2021 20:00 IST

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry has congratulated DMK leader M.K. Stalin for taking charge as Chief Minister.

In a press release, its president S. Rethinavelu has thanked the Chief Minister for appointing two ministers from Madurai - P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan and P. Moorthy.

He said the appointment of K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran as Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Thangam Thennarasu as Minister for Industries, and R. Sakkarapani as Minister of Food and Civil Supplies has given a hope for development in south Tamil Nadu.

The Finance Minister must focus his attention on the complicated way in which GST is being implemented. It has compelled many industries, especially in the micro and small scale sectors, to wind up their business activities because of the fear of penalty and imprisonment due to poor understanding of GST rules.

Industries involved in agrofood sector are facing several difficulties. Agrofood products are essential commodities that are entitled to tax exemption. Under the GST regime, essential food products like rice and pulses are exempted, but if they bear a brand name, it would attract tax. Unable to face competition from unbranded goods, branded goods manufacturers face several difficulties. Repeated representations were made to the previous government to raise the issue in the GST council but no step was taken. The earlier government was not serious about the GST council meetings.

The CM must convene such meetings with the participation of trade and industry representatives.

