Plea to shift police station

March 29, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to shift Teppakulam police station to another building. The petitioner said the building was in a dilapidated condition.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the State’s response to the petition filed by S.V. Chidambaram of Thiruppalai, who said the police station had been functioning for the past 43 years from the property belonging to Madurai Nagarathar Sangam.

However, due to the dilapidated condition of the building, the sangam decided not to extend the lease agreement. The authorities were requested to vacate the building. However, the authorities called for a meeting with the sangam to extend the lease, he said.

