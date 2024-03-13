ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to shift oil press operated by V.O.C. from Coimbatore jail to his memorial

March 13, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to file a report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to shift the oil press manually operated by freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram when he was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison during the freedom struggle to V.O.C. Memorial House in Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report from the State on the petition filed by R. Kumaran of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said that the general public will not have access to it and not get to see the oil press operated by V.O.C. if it was kept at Coimbatore Central Prison.

He said that it would be useful to the general public, tourists and students if the oil press was shifted to the V.O.C. Memorial House in Ottapidaram. It will attract not only Indian tourists but also visitors from abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US