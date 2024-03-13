Plea to shift oil press operated by V.O.C. from Coimbatore jail to his memorial

March 13, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to file a report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to shift the oil press manually operated by freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram when he was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison during the freedom struggle to V.O.C. Memorial House in Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report from the State on the petition filed by R. Kumaran of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said that the general public will not have access to it and not get to see the oil press operated by V.O.C. if it was kept at Coimbatore Central Prison.

He said that it would be useful to the general public, tourists and students if the oil press was shifted to the V.O.C. Memorial House in Ottapidaram. It will attract not only Indian tourists but also visitors from abroad.