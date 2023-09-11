Plea to shift meat, seafood shops away from residential area

September 11, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Residents from Thatchanallur on Monday appealed to District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan to instruct the officials to shift the meat and seafood shops from a residential area.

Submitting a petition they said, the Corporation had ordered the shifting of the meat and seafood shops in front of the Corporation’s mini market in Thatchanallur as it was to be rebuilt. Hence, the traders are arranging to shift to the space on the eastern side of the mini market, which has been connected by an 8-feet-wide lane.

“Since this lane is being used by the members of 200 families to reach their houses, the meat and seafood shops may be created in some other place considering the sanitary conditions,” the petitioners said.

Villagers from Kunnaththur in Palayamkottai union submitted a petition seeking a new list of below poverty line to identify beneficiaries. The petitioners from Kunnaththur said their panchayat-level federation organised a survey through the volunteers in 2011 about the families to create a database about their living conditions.

“Now, the data collected in 2011 is being used to identify the below poverty line families, which is wrong. A survey should be conducted afresh in Kunnaththur village panchayat with the specific objective of identifying the below poverty line families,” the petitioners said.

The vice-president of Kunnaththur village panchayat S. Muthupandi submitted a petition against the field in-charge of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme who is reportedly being allowed to continue in this post for the past 18 months. “Even though the field in-charge of MNREGP, has already held this post for more than 18 months, she is still being allowed to continue. Hence, she is not discharging her duties properly to cause loss to the village panchayat,” Mr. Muthupandi complained.

Opposing the installation of mobile phone signal transmission tower in their area, a group of people from Manakaavalanpillai Nagar submitted a petition. They said the private firm had obtained permission for installing the tower at Naduvaikurichi. However, the firm had commenced the tower installation work at 11th Street of Shanthi Nagar, which was illegal.

Mahalakshmi of Daniel Thomas Street in Palayamkottai submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to initiate steps for locating her son sailor Vetri Vishwa, 27, who went missing on September 7 from a ship even as the vessel was crossing Krishnapattinam in Andhra Pradesh.

“While making a video call to his friends on September 7 night, he told them that he was going to sleep. However, he went missing from the ship in the night under mysterious circumstances,” said Ms. Mahalakshmi.