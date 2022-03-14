Plea to shift LPG cylinder godown from residential area

THOOTHUKUDI

A group of people from Rathnapuri near Kaayalpattinam submitted petition during the weekly grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday seeking the shifting of “dangerous LPG cylinder godown” from the residential area of Rathnapuri to a remote place. Accompanied by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres, the villagers submitted a petition against the establishment of LPG cylinder godown close to the residential areas of Rathnapuri.

The petitioners said the LPG cylinder godown of a private company, which had been set-up near the residential areas of Rathnapuri near Kaayalpattinam was posing serious threat to the locals. Hence, the Collector should cancel the permission granted for storing the LPG cylinders stored in a godown close to the residential area and asked the company to shift it to the remote area.

Led by K. Aldrin, president of Sindhayathrai Matha Fiberglass Boat Fishermen Welfare Association, fishermen from Anna Colony submitted a petition seeking dredging of the beach in their area as their boats were getting damaged often due to the sand accumulated in their area for several years.

After dredging the beach, the Department of Fisheries should construct a jetty in Anna Colony, they said.

Panchayat president of Umarikkaadu S. Rajeshkumar submitted a petition seeking the re-laying of Eral – Mukkani Road and construction of new building for the anganvadi in Umarikkaadu.

Gillnet fishermen of Terespuram also submitted a petition with the similar prayer of constructing jetty in their beach for berthing the mechanized boats using gillnets as their boats could neither use Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour nor Tharvuaikulam Fish Landing Centre.

Seeking free house sites, a group of people from Bypass Colony in Ettaiyapuram submitted petition.