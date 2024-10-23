GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to set up proper drainage system at Government Rajaji Hospital

Published - October 23, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to set up a proper drainage system at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by activist A. Veronica Mary of Madurai who has also sought a direction to the authorities to construct adequate number of toilets on the hospital premises.

The petitioner said that the drainage system at Government Rajaji Hospital was more than 50 years old. Since the drainage system had not been modernised, there were blockages. As there was no proper disposal of sewage, it resulted in unhygienic conditions at the hospital, she said.

She said that she had learnt that Madurai District Administration and the hospital authorities had come up with a report regarding the issue. Around ₹8 crore was required to fund the modern drainage. Though a report had been sent to the government, the fund was yet to be fully sanctioned by the government.

She also complained about the inadequate toilet facilities at the main building of the hospital. Even the existing toilets were not properly maintained by the authorities and people hesitated to use them. The authorities were duty bound to maintain the toilets in a proper manner, she said.

In the wake of heavy rain lashing the city, if the necessary steps were not taken by the authorities, the situation would become worse, she said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 25.

