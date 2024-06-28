Plea to set up integrated cancer care centre

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to set up an integrated cancer care centre at Balarengapuram Government Hospital in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by A. Veronica Mary of K.K. Nagar in Madurai. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

The petitioner said that Government Rajaji Hospital received a large number of cancer patients from the poor and the middle class backgrounds who are referred for advanced treatment from government and private hospitals from various parts of southern Tamil Nadu. The number of cancer patients was increasing every year, she said.

The first phase of the advanced life-saving Radiotherapy LINAC machine was installed at the Regional Cancer Centre in 2020, she said.

However, even after all these years, the authorities have failed to get all the requirements needed. Hence, the petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to set up an integrated cancer care centre.

