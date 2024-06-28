GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to set up integrated cancer care centre

Published - June 28, 2024 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to set up an integrated cancer care centre at Balarengapuram Government Hospital in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by A. Veronica Mary of K.K. Nagar in Madurai. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

The petitioner said that Government Rajaji Hospital received a large number of cancer patients from the poor and the middle class backgrounds who are referred for advanced treatment from government and private hospitals from various parts of southern Tamil Nadu. The number of cancer patients was increasing every year, she said.

The first phase of the advanced life-saving Radiotherapy LINAC machine was installed at the Regional Cancer Centre in 2020, she said.

However, even after all these years, the authorities have failed to get all the requirements needed. Hence, the petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to set up an integrated cancer care centre.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.