Plea to set up Circuit or Regular Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal in Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Centre and the State government to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to establish a Circuit or Regular Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by Madurai Bar Association of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The Bar Association said vacancies in the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chennai Bench, should be filled and a Circuit or Regular Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal established in Madurai in the interest of litigants from southern districts of the State.