Plea to set up additional exam centres

Virudhunagar based Tamil Nadu Typewriting-Shorthand Computer Institutes Sangam moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to set up shorthand high speed examination centres throughout Tamil Nadu.

Its president S. Soma Sankar said that there were at least 3,500 government approved typewriting institutes in the State. Shorthand high speed and Computer on Office Automation Automation examinations were conducted by the Technical Education Department.

But candidates have to go to Chennai to write the examination at the centre situated in State Institute of Commerce Education, Taramani. Many people, particularly from southern districts, find it difficult to travel. A notification was issued on March 6 notifying the Chennai centre as the only exam centre. As of now the examination has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It would benefit the candidates if there were examination centres in other places as well.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi sought a response from the State government in this regard. The court observed that considering the fact that many from Southern districts would be taking the examinations, a centre could be set up in Madurai.