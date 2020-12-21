Plea to scrap New Pension Scheme

Madurai

21 December 2020 20:01 IST

Government must honour the commitment made last year: forum

The government must scrap the New Pension Scheme and revert to the old scheme, said R. Shanmugarajan, State president of Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, he said the State government had assured last year that the New Pension Scheme would be scrapped. However, no step had been initiated to this effect. The government must handle the medical insurance reimbursements of government employees instead of outsourcing the work to a private company. “Currently, reimbursement is given only when surgeries are performed. But the government must give reimbursement for all medical emergencies, including surgeries,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The government must pay the monetary benefits due to the employees for 21 months from January 2016, based on recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission.

Vacancies in all departments must be immediately filled. The government must rectify the issues with Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System. Employees who died due to COVID-19 must be given financial assistance of ₹50 lakh, as announced by the Chief Minister.

The government must stop the practice of outsourcing employees in all the departments.

In the third week of January, a massive protest would be staged in Chennai, pressing for these demands, , said Mr. Shanmugarajan added.

Suruliraj, State general secretary of the Union, was present.