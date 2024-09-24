Plea to safeguard captive elephants in temples, other places

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to safeguard captive elephants in temples and other places in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and Sunder Mohan was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Hariharan of Gomathipuram in Madurai.

The petitioner referred to the recent incident of the death of a temple elephant at Sri Shanmuganathar Temple in Sivaganga district. Subbulakshmi, the temple elephant, died after sustaining burns from a fire in the early hours of September 13. On the night of September 12 a fire reportedly broke out near the thatched roof of the structure where the animal was housed. The elephant sustained serious burns and succumbed. A devotee had donated Subbulakshmi to the temple in 1971.

The elephant was protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. There were no serious efforts by the authorities concerned to safeguard the captive elephants in temples and other places in the State. Subbulakshmi’s death was due to captivity and negligence, and a complete disregard for her basic welfare and safety amounts to an offence, he said.

He said had the authorities followed the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011, the death of the elephant could have been avoided.