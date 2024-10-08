Plea to revoke revised price of Aavin ice creams

Increasing the price of Aavin ice creams would affect the sale of the product during time of festival season, said a statement from Madurai Aavin Milk Agents Association.

Aavin produces more than 100 varieties of ice cream which are sold throughout the State. In this situation, prices were already increased in 2022, but again now, prices are raised according to the product.

As the revised prices were implemented from October 1, the sales had fallen significantly, said the association statement.

It said that though the price rise was important to manage the loss faced by the Aavin, the price revision should be done when milk prices were increased.

The price rise would force customers to prefer private ice cream brands.

“Though ice cream production units are located in Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem and Vellore, the production does not match the demand. So, steps should be taken to improve the production of ice cream,” statement added.

