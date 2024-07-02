GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to revoke contributory pension scheme

Published - July 02, 2024 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding that the government honour its various electoral promises, including the promise of revoking the contributory pension scheme and reversal to the old pension scheme.

The protesters demanded the filling up of vacancies across the board in anganwadis, village administration, revenue and other departments.

K. Neethiraja, Madurai district secretary, said contractual employment of workers must be stopped and staff whose services are yet to be regularised despite years of service must be immediately regularised. Over 30% of posts are vacant and the government should immediately fill them.  “The work load should be lifted from government employees by not pressurising them with additional works. Providing sufficient man power is the only solution,” he added.

Engaging manpower supplier companies to provide labour to local bodies must be stopped and regular employment of workers must be revived, the federation demanded.

 

