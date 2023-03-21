Plea to retrieve drainage channel from encroacher

March 21, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to Corporation officials to retrieve a drainage channel from a person who is illegally occupying it, a resident submitted a petition during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Corporation office on Tuesday.

In his petition, A. Shanmuganathan of Paattapaththu said the drainage channel in Paattapaththu Devipuram had been filled with sand by an individual, who had encroached the structure for his personal use. Consequently, the drainage was flowing along the Devipuram Street to cause health hazards to the residents.

Hence, the Corporation should take action against the individual to ensure clean environment in Devipuram, Mr. Shanmuganathan said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK councillor of ward 28 M. Chandrasekar submitted a petition appealing to the Corporation officials to renovate Ka.Su. Pillai Library in his ward in Tirunelveli Town. He said the badly damaged roof of the library might crash and cause a major accident. It should be repaired at the earliest.

Moreover, the damaged drainage channels in A.P. Maada Street and near Vaiyapuri Nagar water tank should be repaired as the sewage is flowing along the streets, Mr. Chandrasekar said.

Residents of 29 th Cross Street of Rahmath Nagar in ward 5 of the Corporation submitted a petition saying the urban civic body had not laid permanent bitumen road in their street even once and the residents were using the existing red gravel road, which would become slushy even after moderate drizzle to cause accidents involving bikes. Even though several petitions had been submitted in the past requesting the officials to lay the road with black top, no step had been taken to fulfil the demand.

Hence, the Corporation should lay the road with bitumen in the 29 th Cross Street of Rahmath Nagar, the petitioners said.

Park renovation

Demanding the renovation of the park in their area and the installation of streetlights, a group of people from MSK Nagar under ward 17 of the Corporation submitted a petition.

Urging the Corporation authorities to retrieve the Corporation’s park in Anna Nagar from the illegal possession of a few individuals, K. Esakki of Anna Nagar in Palayamkottai submitted a petition.