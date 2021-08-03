Madurai

Plea to retain five villages in old ward

A group of residents from a few villages in Radhapuram union who submitted A petition in Tirunelveli Collectorate on Tuesday against merging their villages with in ward 7.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

A group of residents from five villages under Radhapuram panchayat union submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Tuesday in protest against attaching their hamlets with ward 7 after delimitation.

They said that Kariyakulam, Ganapathi Nagar, Chemmankulam, Subramaniaperi and Thiagarajapuram of ward 8 had been merged with ward 7. “These villages house important facilities such as taluk office, block development office, veterinary hospital and government hospital, and annexing with ward 7 will cause needless difficulties to the residents. Hence these villages should be retained in ward 8 itself,” the petitioners said.


