Plea to resume Thoothukudi - Mumbai Express

November 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Passengers’ Welfare Association has appealed to MP Kanimozhi to take steps for resuming the operation of the weekly Thoothukudi – Mumbai Express.

In a memorandum submitted to Ms. Kanimozhi on Wednesday, Association’s secretary M. Brammanayagam said the train service was very useful to the public. Since it was stopped without any reason, the service should be resumed immediately.

Besides, the Tirunelveli – Palakkad Palaruvi Express should be extended to Thoothukudi as approved by the Railway Board.

Moreover, even though the Railway Board has approved the Thoothukudi – Mettupalayam thrice weekly service, it is yet to be introduced. Hence, it should be introduced without further delay.

While steps should be taken for stoppage of all trains at Thoothukudi Melur railway station as it is situated close to the new bus stand, the narrow roads leading to the Keezhur railway station should be widened. An early morning train from Thoothukudi to Bodi via Madurai should also be introduced, the memorandum said.

