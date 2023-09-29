Plea to restrict entry of outsiders inside Kalakad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve to protect flora, fauna

September 29, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to restrict the entry of outsiders and vehicles inside Kalakad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State to file a counter affidavit to the petition filed by V. Savithiri of Vickramasingapuram. She said that the entry of outsiders and vehicles should be restricted to protect the flora and fauna.

The petitioner said that she was a member of the Wildlife Board representing the Kani Tribe and supported the sustainable development practices that protected the wildlife habitat. The authorities should restrict the entry of outsiders which should not be beyond the carrying capacity notified in the Tiger Conservation Plan, she said.

She said that during aadi amavasai devotees were permitted to offer their prayers with reasonable restrictions at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple and Vana Petchiamman Temple located in Zamin Singampatti village, as the temples were located in the reserve.

However, during aadi amavasai in August, large number of devotees were permitted to enter the reserve and stay at a camping site in violation of the rules.

The public failed to follow the Rules and the reasonable restrictions imposed and discarded waste along Tamirabharani river. The pollution had not only affected the tribal people living there, but also the flora and fauna, she said.