Plea to restrain authorities from issuing new/fresh permits for CNG auto rickshaws in Madurai district

September 27, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition filed by an auto rickshaw driver seeking a direction to restrain the authorities from issuing new and fresh permits for the CNG auto rickshaws till a notification was issued to limit the number of auto rickshaws operating in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by N. Karuppaiah of Avaniapuram in Madurai. The petitioner said that there were 16,199 auto rickshaws plying on the roads with valid permission in Madurai district.

He said that a large number of vehicles including buses, four wheelers, two wheelers and auto rickshaws were plying on the city roads. Though there was a constant increase in the number of vehicles, the condition of the roads had not improved. The roads were not wide enough to cater to the present day needs and an increase in the number of auto rickshaws will have a far reaching effect, he said.

He said that taking note of the high number of registration of auto rickshaws in Madurai District, the District Collector had imposed curbs on the number of permits in 2015. Meanwhile, in 2023, the Transport Commissioner sent a communication to the Regional Transport Authorities and the Joint Transport Commissioners requesting to grant the contract carriage permit under the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules without any restrictions for both fresh and replacement of the CNG auto rickshaws, he said.

The petitioner said that if fresh permits were granted for operating the CNG auto rickshaws, without replacement, it would lead to heavy traffic and pollution. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities to not grant fresh permits to operate auto rickshaws in Madurai district and issue a notification to limit the number of contract carriages generally or of any specified type and auto rickshaws operating in Madurai city, under the Motor Vehicles Act. However, the representation was not considered by the authorities.

Therefore, he sought a direction to restrain the authorities from issuing new and fresh permits for the CNG auto rickshaws in Madurai district till the authorities issued a notification to limit the number of contract carriages generally or of any specified type and auto rickshaw operating in Madurai district under the Motor Vehicles Act, the petitioner said.